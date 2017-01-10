版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-Regions Financial notifies beneficiaries about employee benefit plans

Jan 11 Regions Financial Corp

* Regions Financial - notice to participants,beneficiaries in co's 401(k) plan on nov 22, 2016 informing recordkeeper of plan was being changed, effective Jan 1

* Regions Financial - notice indicated that there would be a blackout period beginning on December 23, 2016, and expecting to end on January 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐