2017年 1月 11日

BRIEF-Cytosorbents says U.S. Air Force determined to close study due to continued difficulty in enrolling patients in pilot study of Cytosorb product

Jan 10 Cytosorbents Corp

* Cytosorbents - Due to continued difficulty in enrolling patients in pilot study of co's Cytosorb(reg) product, co, U.S. Air force determined to close study

* Cytosorbents - company is in the process of notifying u.s. Fda that it will officially close study of co's cytosorb(reg) product Source: (bit.ly/2igaWK6) Further company coverage:
