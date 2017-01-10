版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy files for resale of up to 3,011,177 shares - SEC filing

Jan 11 Cheniere Energy Inc

* Files for resale of up to 3,011,177 shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
