BRIEF-Tesla Motors says Chris Lattner to be VP of autopilot software

Jan 10 Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla Motors says Chris Lattner will join Tesla as vice president of autopilot software

* Lattner comes to Tesla after 11 years at Apple

* Tesla Motors - Jinnah Hosein, SpaceX's VP of software, has been serving a dual role as the interim VP of Tesla autopilot software Source: (bit.ly/2iduzPZ) Further company coverage:
