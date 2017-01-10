版本:
BRIEF-Intra-Cellular Therapies' unit enters into supply agreement with Siegfried Evionnaz

Jan 10 Intra-cellular Therapies Inc

* Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc- on January 4, 2017, co's unit entered into a supply agreement with Siegfried Evionnaz SA- SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2jALlxx) Further company coverage:
