BRIEF-Galenica takes over physicians wholesaler Pharmapool Ltd

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 11 Galenica AG :
* Is taking over the physicians wholesaler Pharmapool Ltd through its own pharmaceutical wholesale company Galexis Ltd
* Total value of the transaction is 27.9 million Swiss francs ($27.43 million) and was completed at the beginning of January 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2ihBE5j Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0172 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.