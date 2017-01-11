BRIEF-Galenica takes over physicians wholesaler Pharmapool Ltd

Jan 11 Galenica AG :

* Is taking over the physicians wholesaler Pharmapool Ltd through its own pharmaceutical wholesale company Galexis Ltd

* Total value of the transaction is 27.9 million Swiss francs ($27.43 million) and was completed at the beginning of January 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2ihBE5j Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0172 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)