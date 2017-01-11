版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 16:09 BJT

BRIEF-ABB says wins $100 mln order to upgrade HVDC link in U.S.

Jan 11 ABB

* ABB wins $100 million order to upgrade historic HVDC link in the U.S.

* The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2016. Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
