BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores Inc's comparable store sales for holiday period decreased 3.1 pct

Jan 11 Bon-ton Stores Inc :

* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - comparable store sales for nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2016 decreased 3.1%

* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - total sales for nine week november and december period were $752.1 million compared to sales of $784.4 million in prior year period

* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - total sales for nine week november and december period were $752.1 million compared to sales of $784.4 million in prior year period

* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - maintaining our full-year guidance provided on November 17, 2016; however, we expect to be at low end of range

* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - "best performing categories during holiday season were men's big and tall, furniture, women's outerwear, and intimate apparel" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: