BRIEF-Perry Ellis International announces men's accessories license agreement with Euroneck

Jan 11 Perry Ellis International Inc

* Announces men's accessories license agreement with Euroneck for Perry Ellis and John Henry brands in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
