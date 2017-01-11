BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust completes sale of two suburban Washington, DC hotels

Jan 11 Hersha Hospitality Trust

* Hersha Hospitality Trust completes sale of two suburban Washington, DC hotels and exits the Mystic Partners joint-venture

* Closed on sale of 203-room courtyard by Marriott in Alexandria, VA, and 120-room residence inn in Greenbelt, MD for $62 million

* Has agreed to a 6-month extension to close on sale of three suburban west coast hotels for $130.5 million

* Redeemed interest in Mystic Partners, buying all ownership interest of 285-room mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa in Mystic, ct