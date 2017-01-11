BRIEF-D.Quant Special Opportunities Fund approaches Zais Group Holdings to discuss potential strategic alternatives

Jan 11 Zais Group Holdings Inc

* d.Quant Special Opportunities Fund's Neil Ramsey says approached Zais Group Holdings to discuss potential strategic alternatives available to the co - SEC filing

* d.Quant Special Opportunities Fund's Neil Ramsey owns 69 percent stake in Zais Group Holdings as of Dec 28, 2016