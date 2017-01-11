BRIEF-Inficon preliminary FY operating income up at $50 million

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 11 Inficon Holding AG :
* Expects according to preliminary and not yet audited figures for full year 2016 sales of $310 million (prior year $278.7 million) and an operating income of $50 million (prior year $39.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.