版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Inficon preliminary FY operating income up at $50 million

Jan 11 Inficon Holding AG :

* Expects according to preliminary and not yet audited figures for full year 2016 sales of $310 million (prior year $278.7 million) and an operating income of $50 million (prior year $39.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

