2017年 1月 12日

BRIEF-U blox Holding expects strong growth for 2017

Jan 11 U Blox Holding AG :

* Forecasts for FY 2016 revenues of 360 million Swiss francs ($352.98 million), and EBIT between 56 and 58 million Swiss francs

* For FY 2017 u-blox foresees continued growth in all regions and expects revenues of between 410 and 425 million Swiss francs

* Sees 2017 EBIT in range of 60 to 65 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0199 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
