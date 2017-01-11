版本:
BRIEF-Fair Isaac CEO's total compensation $7.9 mln in 2016

Jan 11 Fair Isaac Corp

* CEO William Lansing's total compensation $7.9 million in 2016 versus $9.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2jEYy8F) Further company coverage:
