版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-KForce increases size of board, appoints Randall Mehl to board

Jan 11 Kforce Inc

* KForce Inc -On January 9, 2017 co increased size of its board to 11 people and appointed Randall Mehl to vacancy created by this increase - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2jwOwlL) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐