Jan 11 Timmins Gold Corp :

* Timmins gold reports production of 100,322 gold ounces for 2016, surpassing upwardly revised guidance

* Timmins gold corp - guidance for 2017 is between 70,000 and 75,000 gold ounces at cash costs of us$900 to us$950 per gold ounce for San Francisco mine

* Timmins gold corp says for San Francisco expect q1 production of approximately 20,000 ounces