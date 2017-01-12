BRIEF-Gran Tierra announces status of Peruvian assets

Jan 11 Gran Tierra Energy Inc :

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces status of Peruvian assets

* Management of Gran Tierra is evaluating a proposal relating to company's assets in Peru

* Gran Tierra Energy - proposal contemplates SpinCo would engage in external capital raising activities to fund ongoing development of Peruvian assets

* Gran Tierra Energy - proposal will involve a spin-out of assets in Peru to a separate entity in which Gran Tierra will retain an equity interest