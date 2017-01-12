BRIEF-VAT Group FY net sales up by 24 pct YoY to about CHF 508 mln

Jan 12 VAT Group AG :

* Vat's order intake in 2016 was approximately 562 million Swiss francs ($555.34 million), up 29 pct from previous year

* 2016 net sales stood at approximately 508 million Swiss francs, representing an increase of around 24 pct compared to same period a year ago and ahead of latest guidance given at Q3 2016 trading update of plus 15-18 pct

* On an adjusted EBITDA level, VAT expects it to be around 31 pct, in line with the guidance given at the Q3 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)