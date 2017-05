Jan 12 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Receives order for DW 288 series 3 diamond wire cutting technology for about 8 million Swiss francs ($7.90 million) from existing European customer

* Delivery and commissioning of equipment is scheduled to start as of Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0122 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)