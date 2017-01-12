BRIEF-Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and cost guidance

Jan 12 Premier Gold Mines Ltd
* Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and
cost guidance
* Quarterly gold production of 81,790 ounces and silver
production of 97,991 ounces
* Sees 2017 consolidated production of between
125,000-135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000-350-000 ounces of
silver
* Sees FY 2017 consolidated production of between
125,000-135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000-350-000 ounces of
silver
* Gold production of 112,018 ounces for FY 2016
* Sees 2017 cash costs of between $580-$610 per ounce of
gold
* Sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of between $660-$690 per
ounce of gold
* Production in 2017 is anticipated to be slightly weighted
towards first-half of year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: