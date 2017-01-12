BRIEF-Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and cost guidance

Jan 12 Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and cost guidance

* Quarterly gold production of 81,790 ounces and silver production of 97,991 ounces

* Sees 2017 consolidated production of between 125,000-135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000-350-000 ounces of silver

* Gold production of 112,018 ounces for FY 2016

* Sees 2017 cash costs of between $580-$610 per ounce of gold

* Sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of between $660-$690 per ounce of gold

* Production in 2017 is anticipated to be slightly weighted towards first-half of year