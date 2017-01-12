BRIEF-Peak Resorts says converting $10 mln outstanding under credit agreement to term loan

Jan 12 Peak Resorts Inc :
* Peak resorts - on Jan 6, pursuant to terms of credit
agreement, elected to convert $10 million that remained
outstanding under credit agreement to term loan
* Peak Resorts Inc - note matures on january 6, 2020
* Peak Resorts - terms of term loan are evidenced by a
promissory note in favor of royal banks of missouri in principal
amount of $10 million, dated as of jan 6
* Peak Resorts Inc - amounts outstanding under note bear
interest at prime rate plus 1.0% per annum
Source text- bit.ly/2ink93v
Further company coverage: