BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics Inc says superior court for county of Santa Clara issued an order

Jan 12 Revance Therapeutics Inc
* Revance Therapeutics Inc- on Jan 6, superior court for
county of santa clara issued an order preliminarily approving
class action settlement
* Revance Therapeutics - has agreed to settle litigation for
$6.4 million in cash, of which co expects $5.9 million to be
covered by its insurance policies
* Revance Therapeutics Inc- it is anticipated that
settlement, if approved, would not have a material impact on
company's business
Source text bit.ly/2ijsp19
