公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics Inc says superior court for county of Santa Clara issued an order

Jan 12 Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance Therapeutics Inc- on Jan 6, superior court for county of santa clara issued an order preliminarily approving class action settlement

* Revance Therapeutics - has agreed to settle litigation for $6.4 million in cash, of which co expects $5.9 million to be covered by its insurance policies

* Revance Therapeutics Inc- it is anticipated that settlement, if approved, would not have a material impact on company's business Source text bit.ly/2ijsp19 Further company coverage:
