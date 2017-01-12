版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Colliers International Group acquired a controlling interest in Colliers International Denmark

Jan 12 Colliers International Group Inc :

* Acquired a controlling interest in Colliers International Denmark

* Terms of transactions were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
