BRIEF-Legend plans to restate audited financial information for the year ended Sept 30, 2015

Jan 12 Legend Power Systems Inc
* Legend plans to restate audited financial information for
the year ended September 30, 2015
* Decision to restate followed review where Co found that a
specific sales deal in fiscal 2015 did not meet revenue
recognition criteria
* Material changes to be included in 2015 restatement will
affect company's revenue, cost of goods sold, inventory
* Company's loss and comprehensive loss for that year by
$0.35 million, from $2.54 million to $2.89 million
