版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Legend plans to restate audited financial information for the year ended Sept 30, 2015

Jan 12 Legend Power Systems Inc

* Legend plans to restate audited financial information for the year ended September 30, 2015

* Decision to restate followed review where Co found that a specific sales deal in fiscal 2015 did not meet revenue recognition criteria

* Material changes to be included in 2015 restatement will affect company's revenue, cost of goods sold, inventory

* Company's loss and comprehensive loss for that year by $0.35 million, from $2.54 million to $2.89 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐