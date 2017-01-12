BRIEF-Mannkind entered into agreement of purchase and sale and joint Escrow Instructions with Rexford Industrial Realty - SEC Filing

Jan 12 Mannkind Corp
* Mannkind - On Jan 6, 2017, co entered into agreement of
purchase and sale and joint Escrow Instructions with Rexford
Industrial Realty - SEC Filing
* Mannkind Corp- Rexford agreed to purchase, certain parcels
of real estate owned by company in Valencia; purchase price of
property is $17.3 million
* Mannkind - Pursuant to agreement. Co agreed to sell,
Rexford agreed to purchase, certain parcels of real estate owned
by co in Valencia, California
Source text: [bit.ly/2iguFeD]
