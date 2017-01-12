BRIEF-Ford expands safety recall for vehicles containing certain takata airbag inflators in North America

Jan 12 Ford Motor Co
* Ford expands safety recall for vehicles containing certain
takata airbag inflators in North America
* Ford says it is not aware of any injuries associated with
the passenger side frontal inflators included in safety recall
* Vehicles affected include approximately 816,000 Ford,
lincoln and mercury vehicles built in North America
* Ford Motor - Is expanding safety recall on vehicles with
certain passenger frontal airbag inflators after takata declared
those inflators defective
* Ford Motor says recall primarily represents a planned
expansion of previously recalled vehicles to new geographic
regions
Source text for Eikon: (ford.to/2ijQftF)
