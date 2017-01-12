版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Hess announces new oil discovery offshore Guyana

Jan 12 Hess Corp

* Hess announces new oil discovery offshore Guyana, further increasing resource potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐