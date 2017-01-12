BRIEF-Goldcorp announces sale of Los Filos Mine

Jan 12 Goldcorp Inc
* Goldcorp announces sale of Los Filos Mine
* Goldcorp Inc - Expects to recognize a reversal of a 2015
impairment in mining interests at Los Filos of approximately $30
to $60 million on a pre-tax basis.
* Goldcorp Inc - Goldcorp will receive estimated
consideration of $438 million
* Goldcorp - Estimated consideration consists of $279
million cash , $71 million in Leagold shares, and retain certain
tax receivables of approximately $88 million
