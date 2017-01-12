BRIEF-Delcath announces patient treatment in intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma study

Jan 12 Delcath Systems Inc :
* Delcath Systems Inc - patient treatment, data collection
for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) cohort of European
Phase 2 HCC/ICC study is ongoing
* Delcath Systems Inc - will announce interim results for
cohort once data are fully mature
* Delcath Systems Inc - "original goal to obtain an efficacy
signal for Phase 2 ICC cohort has been satisfied"
* Delcath Systems Inc - "PHP() therapy does, indeed,
"demonstrate an efficacy signal in ICC and is worthy of full
clinical investigation."
