2017年 1月 13日

BRIEF-Omega Healthcare Investors sets quarterly dividend of $0.62per share

Jan 12 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* Omega announces eighteenth consecutive increase in its quarterly common stock dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share

* Declared dividend of $0.62 per share, increasing quarterly common dividend by $0.01 per share over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
