版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 03:28 BJT

BRIEF-River Road Asset Management LLC reports 5 pct passive stake in Computer Programs And Systems Inc as of December 31, 2016

Jan 12 River Road Asset Management LLC:

* River Road Asset Management LLC reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Computer Programs And Systems Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jobcW5) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐