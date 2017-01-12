BRIEF-WPX increases Delaware basin inventory with $775 mln bolt-on acquisition

Jan 12 WPX Energy Inc :
* WPX increases Delaware basin inventory with bolt-on
acquisition
* WPX Energy Inc - WPX expects acquisition to be immediately
accretive
* WPX Energy Inc says plans to close $775 million cash
transaction in approximately 60 days
* Wpx energy -agreed to acquire assets that would increase
its permian operations to more than 120,000 net acres
* Wpx energy inc - on a pro forma basis, WPX is now
targeting 30 percent oil growth and 25 percent overall
production growth in 2017
* Wpx energy -plans to close $775 million cash transaction
in approximately 60 days using a combination of proceeds from an
equity issuance and cash on hand
* Wpx energy inc says also is reaffirming its full-year 2016
production guidance
* Wpx energy inc says additionally, wpx's 2017 guidance
remains unchanged prior to pro forma impact of bolt-on
acquisition
* Wpx energy - deal includes about 6,500 boe/d of existing
production from 23 producing wells, two drilled but uncompleted
horizontal laterals
* Wpx energy-on a pro forma basis, targeting net
debt/ebitdax ratio at lower end of previously announced range of
2.0x to 2.5x by year-end 2018
* Wpx energy inc - fourth-quarter 2016 oil production is
expected to exceed company's 42-44 mbbl/d range
* Wpx energy-deal includes 18,100 net acres in reeves,
loving, ward,winkler counties in texas,920 gross undeveloped
locations in geologic sweet spot of delaware basin
