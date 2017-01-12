BRIEF-First Business Financial Services announces plans to consolidate three charters into a single bank operating subsidiary

Jan 12 First Business Financial Services Inc
* Announces plans to consolidate three charters into a
single bank operating subsidiary
* Company's existing products and services will be unchanged
* Company's existing management structure is also unchanged
* No personnel changes are anticipated in connection with
this charter consolidation plan
* Boards of first business and its bank subsidiaries have
unanimously approved company's charter consolidation plans
* Conversion of Alterra's core banking system to First
Business Bank's is expected to be completed later this year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: