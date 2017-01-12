BRIEF-Dynacor Gold Mines says total gold production in 2016 was 73,476 ounces, up 9 pct

Jan 12 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc
* Dynacor achieves record gold production in q4-2016 and
provides 2017 target
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc says total gold production in 2016
was 73,476 ounces, a 9% increase as compared to 2015
* Dynacor gold mines - in 2017, dynacor is embarking on a
new era as it targets its with a gold production estimate of
88,000-92,000 ounces
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - no significant problems were
encountered during start-up of new plant veta dorada
