BRIEF-Innophos secures long-term viability of Geismar phosphoric acid facility

Jan 12 Innophos Holdings Inc :
* Innophos secures long-term viability of geismar phosphoric
acid facility
* Innophos holdings inc - innophos will pursue
implementation of "deep well injection", a customary process
approved by government parties
* Says estimates that capital expenditure for deep well
injection system will be $16 million
* Innophos -settlement with epa and louisiana department of
environmental quality to address concerns regarding a small
number of manufacturing processes at ppa facility
* Innophos holdings -majority of cost is expected to take
effect in 2017,with about $2 million of preliminary engineering,
equipment investments completed in 2016
* Innophos holdings-settlement confirms several voluntary
improvements previously made to geismar facility to address
environmental concerns
* Innophos holdings inc - innophos has agreed to a penalty
in amount of $1.4 million, which was previously fully accrued by
company
