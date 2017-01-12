BRIEF-Innophos secures long-term viability of Geismar phosphoric acid facility

Jan 12 Innophos Holdings Inc :

* Innophos secures long-term viability of geismar phosphoric acid facility

* Innophos holdings inc - innophos will pursue implementation of "deep well injection", a customary process approved by government parties

* Says estimates that capital expenditure for deep well injection system will be $16 million

* Innophos -settlement with epa and louisiana department of environmental quality to address concerns regarding a small number of manufacturing processes at ppa facility

* Innophos holdings -majority of cost is expected to take effect in 2017,with about $2 million of preliminary engineering, equipment investments completed in 2016

* Innophos holdings-settlement confirms several voluntary improvements previously made to geismar facility to address environmental concerns

* Innophos holdings inc - innophos has agreed to a penalty in amount of $1.4 million, which was previously fully accrued by company