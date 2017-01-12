BRIEF-Telenav announces settlement of patent lawsuit

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Jan 12 Telenav Inc :
* Telenav announces settlement of patent lawsuit
* Telenav inc says one-time settlement and license payment of $8 million to be made by Telenav
* Telenav inc says one-time settlement and license payment will have a material impact on Telenav's Q2 fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Telenav inc- payment for settlement will occur during january 2017
* Telenav - total revenue is expected to be $51 to $52 million as compared to previous guidance of $46 to $49 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Gross margin is expected to be 44.5% as compared to previous guidance of 42% for the quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Telenav inc- net loss per share is expected to be $0.28 to $0.30 for quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Telenav inc says entered into a settlement and license agreement with vehicle ip, llc resolving vehicle ip, llc v. at&t mobility, llc
* Telenav inc says will not have any continuing obligations to make future settlement or license payments to vehicle ip
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $48.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results