2017年 1月 13日

BRIEF-ICF says EPA Office of Water selects ICF for $12 mln human health risk assessment contract

Jan 12 ICF International Inc

* ICF International Inc says EPA Office of Water selects ICF for $12 million human health risk assessment contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
