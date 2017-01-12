BRIEF-Zargon Oil & Gas announces hedging of 650 bbl/d of oil

Jan 12 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. announces hedging of 650 bbl/d of
oil
