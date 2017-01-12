版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy files for mixed shelf of upto $150 mln

Jan 12 Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell Energy Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $150 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2jBtxyc) Further company coverage:
