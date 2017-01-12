版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Skyline Q2 loss $0.07/shr

Jan 12 Skyline Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Qtrly net sales from continuing operations of $64.2mln, an increase of 9.4 percent

* Skyline - "Q2 and year to date results were negatively impacted by higher than expected startup costs and general inefficiencies in our new facility" Source: (bit.ly/2joTguH) Further company coverage:
