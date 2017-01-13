BRIEF-Tesla Motors says customers will be charged a fee to supercharge beyond annual limit

Jan 12 Tesla Motors Inc :

* Tesla says model S and model X cars ordered after Jan 15, 2017 will receive 400 kwh of free supercharging credits annually on anniversary of delivery

* Tesla says if customers travel beyond their annual credit, they will be charged a small fee to supercharge

* Tesla says "only aiming to recover a portion of our costs and set up a fair system for everyone; this will never be a profit center for Tesla"