BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says expanding recall involving Takata front passenger air bag inflators

Jan 13 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Toyota Motor North America says it is expanding its recall involving Takata front passenger air bag inflators

* Toyota Motor North America says the expansion involves approximately 543,000 additional vehicles in the U.S

* Toyota Motor North America says involved vehicles are equipped with a particular type of Takata inflator Source text - toyota.us/2jpWygZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
