BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says expanding recall involving Takata front passenger air bag inflators

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
Jan 13 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Toyota Motor North America says it is expanding its recall involving Takata front passenger air bag inflators
* Toyota Motor North America says the expansion involves approximately 543,000 additional vehicles in the U.S
* Toyota Motor North America says involved vehicles are equipped with a particular type of Takata inflator Source text - toyota.us/2jpWygZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.