2017年 1月 13日

BRIEF-ResMed Inc- on Jan. 9, 2017, entered into second amendment to existing credit agreement

Jan 12 ResMed Inc :

* ResMed Inc- on January 9, 2017, entered into a second amendment to existing credit agreement- sec filing

* ResMed Inc says second amendment increases size of ResMed's senior unsecured revolving credit facility from $1.0 billion to $1.3 billion Source text (bit.ly/2jcxaOg) Further company coverage:
