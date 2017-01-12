BRIEF-Ryerson Holding anticipates seasonally lower revenue for Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016

Jan 12 Ryerson Holding Corp :
* Ryerson Holding Corp - anticipates seasonally lower
revenue for Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 due to fewer
shipping days
* Ryerson Holding Corp - expects q4 2016 net loss
attributable to ryerson holding corporation in range of $14
million to $11 million
* Ryerson Holding Corp adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO is
expected to be in range of $33 million to $36 million for q4 of
2016
* Ryerson Holding Corp - "current supply side conditions are
favorable when viewed against year ago period"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
