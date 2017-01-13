BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma files for proposed resale of up to 28.3 mln shares

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil
* Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift
Jan 13 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc
* Files for proposed resale or other disposition of up to 28.3 million ordinary shares by selling shareholders
* Strongbridge Biopharma - resale includes 7.4 million ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of warrants and 74,918 ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift
* US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) begins scientific review of Philip Morris International’s modified risk tobacco product application for its electronically heated tobacco product (EHTP)
* Shares up as much as 10 pct (Adds CEO comment, details; updates shares)