2017年 1月 13日

BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma files for proposed resale of up to 28.3 mln shares

Jan 13 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc

* Files for proposed resale or other disposition of up to 28.3 million ordinary shares by selling shareholders

* Strongbridge Biopharma - resale includes 7.4 million ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of warrants and 74,918 ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
