中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 09:01 BJT

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday's interim CEO buys 20,000 shares - sec filing

Jan 13 Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Ruby Tuesday's interim CEO Lane Cardwell reports open market purchase of co's 20,000 shares on Jan 11 at $2.38/share - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
