BRIEF-Anadarko announces sale of Eagleford Shale assets for about $2.3 bln

Jan 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Anadarko announces sale of Eagleford shale assets

* Divestiture includes approximately 155,000 net acres primarily located in Dimmit and Webb counties

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - deal for for approximately $2.3 billion

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - to sell its Eagleford shale assets in South Texas to Sanchez Energy Corporation and Blackstone Group Lp

* Anadarko petroleum - Anadarko's sponsored master limited partnership, Western Gas Partners, LP, to continue to own, operate midstream assets in South Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
