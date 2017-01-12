BRIEF-Anadarko announces sale of Eagleford Shale assets for about $2.3 bln

Jan 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* Anadarko announces sale of Eagleford shale assets
* Divestiture includes approximately 155,000 net acres
primarily located in Dimmit and Webb counties
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - deal for for approximately $2.3
billion
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - to sell its Eagleford shale
assets in South Texas to Sanchez Energy Corporation and
Blackstone Group Lp
* Anadarko petroleum - Anadarko's sponsored master limited
partnership, Western Gas Partners, LP, to continue to own,
operate midstream assets in South Texas
