Jan 13 Zehnder Group AG :

* The figure for the year as a whole amounted to a slight increase in sales of 1 pct (up 3 pct organically and when adjusted for currency effects)

* In the 2016 financial year, the Zehnder Group increased its sales to 538.8 million euros ($572.10 million) (unaudited) compared to the previous year (533.0 million euros)