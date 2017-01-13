版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 16:46 BJT

BRIEF-PETA says has become a shareholder of LVMH on the Euronext Paris

Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* Peta has become shareholder of LVMH on the euronext paris in order to pressure them to stop selling bags, other merchandise made from exotic skins Source text - bit.ly/2j7bIrY Further company coverage:
