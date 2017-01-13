版本:
BRIEF-American Realty Capital Hospitality Trust announces $400 mln convertible preferred investment commitment from Brookfield

Jan 13 American Realty Investors Inc

* American Realty Capital Hospitality Trust announces $400 million convertible preferred investment commitment from brookfield

* American Realty Capital Hospitality-As part of reconfiguration of co's board of directors, William M. Kahane will resign from company's board

* American Realty Capital Hospitality - 2 new independent directors nominated by co's existing board and reasonably approved by Brookfield will be added

* American Realty Capital Hospitality- As part of transaction, company's board of directors will be increased from four to seven members

* American Realty Capital Hospitality- Two members will be appointed by Brookfield, Bruce G. Wiles will serve as chairman of board and Lowell G. Baron Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
